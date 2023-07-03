Shiv Sena (UBT) says Ajit Pawar will dethrone Maharashtra CM Shinde, BJP reacts

Maharashtra politics | Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Narayan Rane said, "Our government will remain strong and Eknath Shinde will be the chief minister till 2024."

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) claimed Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, would replace Chief Minister Eknath Shinde soon. "Ajit Pawar has a made a record of taking oath as deputy chief minister. This time the 'deal' is strong," an editorial in the Shiv Sena (UBT) mouthpiece 'Saamana' said on Monday.

"Pawar has not gone there for the deputy CM's post. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs of the Sena would be disqualified soon and (Ajit) Pawar would be coronated," news agency PTI cited from the editorial.