Maharashtra politics: Praful Patel claims no split in NCP, takes a dig at Patna Opposition meet

Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that there is no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), adding that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction has the support of more than 40 out of 53 NCP MLAs.

“There is no split in my party. But if someone claims otherwise, there is no other forum except Speaker or the Election Commission. But I hope it won’t go to that stage," Patel told News 18 in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.

Patel further claimed that there was a discussion in the NCP for quite some time that they wanted to be a part of the state government.

"When the MVA collapsed, all our elected leaders, without any exception, wanted to go with the BJP...There was no ideological barrier because we had already broken it with the Shiv Sena which was much more rabid than the BJP. But no decision was taken...The thought process of forming the government with the BJP at some point was never ruled out," Patel said.

While speaking at a press conference on Wednesday , Patel went on to take a dig at the Opposition meet which was held in Patna in June. "I felt like laughing when I saw the scene there," he said.

"There were 17 opposition parties there, seven of them have only one MP in the Lok Sabha and there is one party that has zero MPs. They claim they will bring change... This decision (of joining NDA) we have taken is for the nation and our party and not for personal gain," Patel said.

The Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar factions of the NCP held their meetings in Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in South Mumbai and in Bhujbal Knowledge City in suburban Bandra, respectively.

Outside Silver Oak, the senior Pawar's residence in south Mumbai, a party worker was seen carrying a banner which read: '83-year-old warrior waging a fight alone'.

Supporters of Ajit Pawar also gathered outside his Devgiri official residence, also in south Mumbai, before he left to attend the meeting at Bandra. We are hard-core Dada (as Ajit Pawar is called) supporters. We have come all the way from Baramati, an NCP worker told the media outside Devgiri.

MLA Anil Patil claimed that as many as 40 of the 53 party MLAs are with Ajit Pawar. These are the first meetings involving party functionaries for both factions since Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Hasan Mushrif, joined the Eknath Shinde government on Sunday.