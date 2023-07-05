Maharashtra politics: Praful Patel claims no split in NCP, takes a dig at Patna Opposition meet

Maharashtra politics | Praful Patel further claimed that there was a discussion in the NCP for quite some time that they wanted to be a part of the state government.

Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that there is no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), adding that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction has the support of more than 40 out of 53 NCP MLAs.

“There is no split in my party. But if someone claims otherwise, there is no other forum except Speaker or the Election Commission. But I hope it won’t go to that stage," Patel told News 18 in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.