CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsMaharashtra politics: Praful Patel claims no split in NCP, takes a dig at Patna Opposition meet

Maharashtra politics: Praful Patel claims no split in NCP, takes a dig at Patna Opposition meet

Maharashtra politics: Praful Patel claims no split in NCP, takes a dig at Patna Opposition meet
Read Time3 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 4:03:31 PM IST (Updated)

Maharashtra politics | Praful Patel further claimed that there was a discussion in the NCP for quite some time that they wanted to be a part of the state government.

Former Union minister Praful Patel claimed that there is no split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), adding that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's faction has the support of more than 40 out of 53 NCP MLAs.

“There is no split in my party. But if someone claims otherwise, there is no other forum except Speaker or the Election Commission. But I hope it won’t go to that stage," Patel told News 18 in an exclusive interview on Wednesday.
Follow Maharashtra politics news LIVE Updates here
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X