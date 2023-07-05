Maharashtra politics news LIVE updates: Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar to lead rival NCP meetings; Supriya Sule arrives

Maharashtra political crisis | Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar gathered outside YB Chavan in Mumbai ahead of meeting
Maharashtra political crisis | Chhagan Bhujbal the exact number of supporters can only be seen on the stage
NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal, says "We will see the number of leaders sitting in on the stage and at other places. Supporters are signing papers and they are asked from where have they come. The exact number of leaders can only be seen on the stage"
Maharashtra politics news LIVE | CM might be changed: Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut reiterates
"The manner in which Ajit Pawar has been brought in, that was not required since they had the majority. Still they (BJP) brought a senior leader like Ajit Pawar to challenge the (Eknath) Shinde faction, thereby ending their bargain power. I am saying this again, the CM might be changed," said Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Maharashtra political situation.
Maharashtra politics news LIVE | NCP working president Supriya Sule reaches YB Chavan in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics LIVE | CM Eknath Shinde's fate hangs by thread; Shiv Sena (UBT) moves SC for disqualification of 16 MLAs
A sword is hanging over Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 15 Shiv Sena MLAs as the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has moved a petition in Supreme Court demanding their disqualification. And it will be up to the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar to decide their fate. Read more here.
Maharashtra politics news LIVE | Sharad Pawar's supporters gather outside NCP meeting venue
Maharashtra politics LIVE | Deputy CM Ajit Pawar meets supporters ahead of NCP meeting
Maharashtra politics LIVE | Deputy CM Ajit Pawar supporters met him at his Devgiri Bungalow in Mumbai
Maharashtra politics LIVE news | Posters calling Sharad Pawar '83-year-old lone warrior' erected at his residence
Supporters of NCP chief Sharad Pawar put up posters calling him an "83-year-old lone warrior" outside Silver Oak, his Mumbai residence, with an emotional appeal saying, "An 83-year-old lone warrior is leaving home to wage a fight."
Maharashtra NCP split LIVE updates | 'Politics should not come between family relations': NCP chief whip Jitendra Awhad
I have high regard for Praful Patel and whatever he said makes sense that politics should not come between family relations. I am also of that opinion but I am proud that here is a man in Indian politics who stands above all relations and says my ideology is near and dear to me. Not many people in the world have done this...: NCP chief whip Jitendra Awhad said.
Maharashtra politics LIVE update | Sharad Pawar-led NCP issues whip to all MLAs to attend Mumbai meeting; Ajit group also issues notice for its meet
The Sharad Pawar-led NCP has issued a whip to all MLAs asking them to remain present for a key meeting in Mumbai on Wednesday, while the rival group headed by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has also called a separate meeting of party legislators here.
What's in store in the Maharashtra political crisis today?
In a show of strength by both factions of the Nationalist Congress Party, Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil will hold two separate meetings today in Mumbai. The Ajit Pawar camp is holding a meeting at 11 am at MET Bandra, while Jayant Patil has called for a 1 pm meeting at Yashvantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai. It has been three days since Chief Sharad Pawar's nephew split the party and took oath as a deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. Thousands of party workers and all the legislators are expected to reach Mumbai today, and all eyes will be on the support that each faction garners.