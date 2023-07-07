Maharashtra politics news LIVE: Big blow to Sharad Pawar as Dharashiv NCP district president resigns

Maharashtra politics LIVE | Sharad Pawar camp meet under way in Mumbai
MLAs supporting Sharad Pawar have reached his residence for a meeting, the Times of India reported.
Maharashtra political news | Leader of Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction to jump guns?
Sources told News18 Lokmat that a Legislative Council MLA and deputy leader of the Uddhav Thackeray faction will join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction. It is not yet known who is this leader.
Maharashtra politics news LIVE: Ajit Pawar's faction to contest 13-15 Lok Sabha seats
A senior leader from Ajit Pawar's faction told The Indian Express that it “has also been confirmed that the NCP will contest 13-15 Lok Sabha seats as well. It will include four seats which have a sitting NCP MP and also seats like Aurangabad where the Opposition had won in 2019." This came a day after Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said that his NCP\will contest 90 assembly seats.
Maharashtra politics news LIVE: Dharashiv NCP district president resigns in a big development, who's side will he be on?
In a big blow to NCP chief Sharad Pawar's faction, Dharashiv NCP district president Suresh Birajdar resigned from his post, News18 Lokmat reported on Friday. He said he was resigning because of the split in the NCP. He is likely to support Ajit Pawar, the report said. Birajdar reportedly sent his resignation to NCP state president Jayant Patil through e-mail.
Birajdar's resignation came days after Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP-Shinde alliance. The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. The Ajit Pawar camp has claimed the support of more than 40 MLAs. Speaking to reporters here, Mungantiwar said, I challenge them (Sharad Pawar-led NCP) to show the number of MLAs supporting them. The MLAs are behind Ajit Pawar. He has chosen to go with development and truth.