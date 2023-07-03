NCP files disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, other MLAs who joined Maharashtra government

Maharashtra politics | NCP leader Jayant Patil said the nine NCP leaders, who took oath on Sunday, "have done anti-party activity and so the party will take action according to the party's rule".

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) filed a disqualification petition with the assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar against its nine leaders, including Ajit Pawar, late Sunday night . The development came hours after these party leaders joined the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Maharashtra in a surprise and dramatic political move.

Jayant Patil said the nine NCP leaders, who took oath on Sunday, "have done anti-party activity and so the party will take action according to the party's rule". He added that the disqualification petition was filed with the Maharashtra Speaker through WhatsApp, mail and even a physical copy was sent because, he said, "the Speaker didn't responded to my repeated made calls".

"We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the assembly... This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders," NCP leader Jayant Patil said in a press conference. He said, "I have also written a letter to the Election Commission (EC)..."