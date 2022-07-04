Ekanth govt floor test LIVE Updates: Assembly session to begin at 11 am; 16 Uddhav MLAs to get 'notice of suspension' for violation of whip

Shinde govt in Maharashtra may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months. "The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying. "Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said. Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party. If we have merely six months in our hand, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies, he said.