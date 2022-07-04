Ekanth govt floor test LIVE Updates: Assembly session to begin at 11 am; 16 Uddhav MLAs to get 'notice of suspension' for violation of whip

Maharashtra politics live updates: The Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party government will face the floor test today during the special two-day session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. On Sunday, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly. Narvekar has rejected the appointment of Sena MLA Ajay Chaudhary as the group leader of the legislative unit of the party and has reinstated Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader. The development comes as a major setback to the Thackeray faction comprising 16 MLAs who will be bound by the whip to be issued by Bharat Gogawale for the trust vote. If these 16 MLAs refuse to follow the whip, they face disqualification. Reacting to the development, Shiv Sena chief MP Arvind Sawant said his party will challenge this "unconstitutional" decision in court. Shinde has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House. Following is the party position in the Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13. There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May. Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail.
Eknath Shinde faction has moved the disqualification petition against 16 MLAs of Uddhav Thackeray faction. The list includes Uddhav's Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray.
What are you scared of, asks Sanjay Raut ahead of floor test
Ahead of the crucial floor test, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, "This (BJP and Shinde faction alliance) is a temporary arrangement. They will not be able to go to people. They were lions in the Shiv Sena. Even Kasab didn't have so much security but they had when they reached Mumbai. What are you scared of?"
What is a floor test?
It is a constitutional mechanism used to determine if the incumbent government enjoys the support of the legislature. The government needs to reach the magic number, i.e, half-way mark plus one to win the floor test.
Bharat Gogawale, Chief whip of Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has given a petition to the Assembly Speaker for the suspension of 16 MLAs of the party for violation of whip. The 16 MLAs will be issued notice for suspension, confirms the Speaker's office.
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde says he has 2/3rd majority and he will the floor test.
Shinde govt in Maharashtra may collapse in next six months, be ready for mid-term polls: Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that mid-term polls are likely in Maharashtra as the government led by rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde may fall in the next six months. "The newly-formed government in Maharashtra may fall in the next six months, hence all should be ready for mid-term polls," an NCP leader, who attended the meeting, quoted Pawar as saying. "Pawar said that many rebel legislators who are supporting Shinde are not happy with the current arrangement. Once the ministerial portfolios are distributed, their unrest will come out, which will ultimately result in the collapse of the government," he said. Pawar also pointed out that the failure of this experiment will lead to several rebel MLAs returning to their original party. If we have merely six months in our hand, NCP legislators should spend more time in their respective assembly constituencies, he said.
Also read: Who is Rahul Narvekar, the BJP candidate for speaker election in Maharashtra?
A day after Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar filed his nomination for election to the post of state assembly Speaker. The election is to be held this Sunday (July 3). The speaker's post in the Maharashtra Assembly has been vacant since Congress leader Nana Patole resigned from the position last year. Since then, deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal has been the acting speaker of the Legislative Assembly.
Ekanth Shinde has the support of 10 legislators of smaller parties and independents and 106 MLAs of the BJP in the 288-member House.
Following is the party position in the Assembly: Shiv Sena 55, NCP 53, Congress 44, BJP 106, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi 3, Samajwadi Party 2, AIMIM 2, Prahar Janshakti Party 2, MNS 1, CPI (M) 1, PWP 1, Swambhimani Paksha 1, Rashtriya Samaj Paksha 1, Jansurajya Shakti Party 1, Krantikari Shetkari Party 1, and Independents 13.
There is a vacancy due to the death of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May.Two NCP members - Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal - have tested COVID-19 positive, while two other party legislators - Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik - are currently in jail.
In a jolt to Uddhav Thackeray ahead of the Eknath Shinde-led government's floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as Shiv Sena legislature party leader, removing Ajay Chaudhary. Narvekar also recognised the appointment of Bharat Gogawale from the Shinde camp as the chief whip of the Sena, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on Maharashtra politics. Catch all the latest updates related to the floor test, the fighting between Uddhav camp and Shinde camp, and much more here.