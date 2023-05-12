After the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday, the decision of the Speaker on the disqualification petitions will be crucial in determining the future of Eknath Shinde government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that there is no need of demanding resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he would not ‘resign even in dreams’. Pawar’s statement came after former CM Uddhav Thackray demanded a resignation for CM Shinde on moral grounds after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Thursday.

“The next Assembly session will be held in the month of July. We will use our rights to see what we can do about this issue. There is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people,” Ajit Pawar told ANI

On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard the case related to disqualification of MLAs and split in Shiv Sena that led to collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government last year. The Supreme Court ruled that the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, must decide on the disqualification petitions filed against 16 MLAs of the Shiv Sena within a reasonable period.

The Supreme Court also said that Uddhav Thackeray, who resigned as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra voluntarily without facing a floor test, cannot be reinstated as the chief minister. However, the court ruled that the then Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari's decision to call for a floor test that ultimately toppled the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government was not in accordance with the law.

The verdict drew mixed reactions from the political parties in Maharashtra. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed it as the "triumph of truth," while Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the judgment has established that the current government in the state is constitutional and legal. On the other hand, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar criticised the BJP, saying that morality and BJP are contradictory words.

Uddhav Thackeray said, “Eknath Shinde won after murdering democracy. He should now resign on moral grounds.” Thackeray also warned that the relief given to the current government is interim and the Speaker must decide on the matter at the earliest. If the Speaker makes any wrong decision, they will again go to court.

Meanwhile, a special court hearing Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) cases has allowed Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut to renew his diplomatic passport. Raut and his wife Varsha Raut had sought permission to renew their diplomatic passports during a hearing at the sessions court in connection with the Patra Chawl land scam case.