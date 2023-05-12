After the Supreme Court verdict on Thursday, the decision of the Speaker on the disqualification petitions will be crucial in determining the future of Eknath Shinde government.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar said on Friday that there is no need of demanding resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he would not ‘resign even in dreams’. Pawar’s statement came after former CM Uddhav Thackray demanded a resignation for CM Shinde on moral grounds after the Supreme Court’s verdict on Thursday.

“The next Assembly session will be held in the month of July. We will use our rights to see what we can do about this issue. There is no need of demanding resignation from the current CM Eknath Shinde on moral grounds. We know he will not resign even in his dreams. There is a huge difference between former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee and the current people,” Ajit Pawar told ANI

On Thursday, the Supreme Court heard the case related to disqualification of MLAs and split in Shiv Sena that led to collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition government last year. The Supreme Court ruled that the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, must decide on the disqualification petitions filed against 16 MLAs of the Shiv Sena within a reasonable period.