Eknath Shinde's camp upset over Maharashtra cabinet berth | What's expected for NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena

Speculation is rife that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde might resign amid the ongoing "Pawar Vs Pawar" tussle in the state. Although Shiv Sena leaders have denied the rumours of replacement, they seem to be disgruntled over NCP's Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shinde government as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. This comes as Pawar's induction could hamper Shiv Sena MLA's chances to get a cabinet berth.

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat said on Wednesday, "After the NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position."

Shirsat, however, added, "It is not true that all our leaders are happy with NCP joining us. We have informed the chief minister and the deputy chief minister and they will have to resolve this issue...We were always against the NCP and even today, we are against Sharad Pawar."

Meanwhile, sources told News 18 that the Shiv Sena, which split into two factions after Shinde revolted against Uddhav Thackeray , is witnessing further divisions with MLAs in the CM’s camp slotted into two groups – those with ministerial berths and those awaiting cabinet expansion to get in.

Several reports claimed earlier that two MLAs of the Shiv Sena came to blows over the issue of berth allotments on Tuesday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had then called for an urgent meeting of MLAs on Wednesday.

The Shiv Sena MLAs reportedly expressed their displeasure over the entry of NCP MLAs during the meeting with Shinde. Sources told News18 the MLAs asked the CM when the cabinet would be expanded and how many berths the Shiv Sena would be getting now since Ajit Pawar would also seek an NCP share in the cabinet

"The scope of ministerial aspirants from the BJP and the Shiv Sena minimised after the NCP (rebel faction) joined the government. This has upset some MLAs. The chief minister was aware of this," Sena MP Kirtikar told PTI.

In the meeting, a few MLAs also demanded that ministers whose performance is not up to the mark be replaced with fresh faces, News 18 reported.

Meanwhile, a Hindustan Times report claim that Ajit Pawar's camp is likely to get up to 13 berths in the ministerial council of the three-party government. It quoted a senior leader from Ajit Pawar's camp as saying, "The BJP has offered us three ministers of state positions apart from nine cabinet berths. We have asked for 14 berths comprising 11 cabinet and three junior ministers."

How many seats are expected for NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra govt?

With the induction of nine ministers from the Ajit Pawar camp, the strength of the Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet has gone up to 29, leaving 14 posts still vacant. As of now, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have 10 ministers each and the NCP has nine ministers.

As per the calculation, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena is likely to get only three or four berths in the cabinet expansion in addition to the 10 ministers it has. The BJP is expected to keep 15 to 16 portfolios, while Ajit Pawar's faction might get a maximum of 13 ministerial berths, the report said.

Amid the speculations, Sena legislators said Eknath Shinde has been working to assuage the concerns of Shiv Sena lawmakers after and asserted there was nothing to worry about.

"He said there was nothing to worry about as the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been in the government for a year now and the NCP (faction led by Ajit Pawar) joining the government will not affect its functioning in any way,” a Shiv Sena MLC was quoted by PTI as saying.