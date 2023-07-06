CNBC TV18
Eknath Shinde's camp upset over Maharashtra cabinet berth | What's expected for NCP, BJP and Shiv Sena

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 6, 2023 2:21:24 PM IST (Published)

Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) leader Sanjay Shirsat said earlier, "After the NCP joined us, people in our group were upset because some of our leaders will not get their desired position."

Speculation is rife that Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde might resign amid the ongoing "Pawar Vs Pawar" tussle in the state. Although Shiv Sena leaders have denied the rumours of replacement, they seem to be disgruntled over NCP's Ajit Pawar joining the BJP-Shinde government as deputy chief minister of Maharashtra. This comes as Pawar's induction could hamper Shiv Sena MLA's chances to get a cabinet berth.

Follow Maharashtra politics news LIVE Updates here
