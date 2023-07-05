Maharashtra politics | Ajit Pawar stakes claim to Sharad Pawar's NCP, party symbol

Sharad Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. The party witnessed a vertical split on Sunday with Ajit, claiming support of over 40 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

The factional fight of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reached the doorstep of the Election Commission now. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has staked claim to the NCP and its party symbol. Ajit faction has filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.

The Sharad Pawar camp has filed a caveat with the EC urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight, PTI reported.

Sharad Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. The party witnessed a vertical split on Sunday with Ajit, claiming support of over 40 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

Apart from Ajit , eight NCP MLAs were sworn-in as ministers in the Maharashtra government on Sunday. Backed by senior party leaders Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Ajit asserted to be the real NCP

Backstabbed by nephew Ajit and close confidante Patel, Sharad expelled the latter and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare from the party.

It had also written to Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar seeking to disqualify the nine MLAs who were sworn-in as ministers on Sunday.

In a show of strength, both the factions called a meeting to showcase the support they enjoy. Ajit along with his group has shifted to a hotel to avoid any poaching attempts.

With inputs from PTI