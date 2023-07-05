Amid the political drama, Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said his uncle and NCP national president Sharad Pawar is biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule.

Venting his frustration apparently at having been the second fiddle to veteran politician and NCP chief Sharad Pawar for a long time, newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asked his uncle if he had any plans to retire. "When will you retire, you are already 83," Ajit, 63, asked during a press conference on Wednesday.

"In the meeting, you said you (Sharad Pawar) will resign. Also that a committee will be made, but I don't know what happened in two days," Ajit said, referring to the Sharad Pawar's decision to resign as NCP chief in May over reports of Ajit joining the Sena-BJP government. Sharad Pawar however took back his resignation after all MLAs vouched support for him then.

Questioning the senior Pawar, Ajit said, "In the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), leaders retire at 75. Give us blessings. If we are wrong, tell us our mistake."

His comments come after he led a set of NCP MLAs to join the Maharashtra coalition government led by Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and comprising BJP, whose Devendra Fadnavis is the other Deputy Chief Minister in the government.

Sharad Pawar, who has stuck to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray, has said that Ajit Pawar's rebellion to join the Sena-BJP government did not have his blessings.

Ajit accused Sharad Pawar of being biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule. He asked, "If there is a list of capable leaders in Maharashtra, am I not one of them? Why can't I get your blessings?...We were asked to make Supriya (Sule) national president. We agreed."

He went on to question the NCP's past decisions. He said that in the 2004 Vidhan Sabha election, the NCP had more MLAs than the Congress. "Had we not given Chief Minister post to the Congress at that time, Maharashtra would have had a Chief Minister only from NCP."

He said the NCP's status has reduced to a regional party from a national party. "I will take the NCP forward," he promised.

Ajit Pawar said that whatever happened with Uddhav Thackeray was his destiny. Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra last year after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolted against him, ousting the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) government in the state.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Ajit Pawar said, "Even in foreign countries, people talk about PM Modi and his charisma, why can't we support him?"

A political drama ensued in Maharashtra after NCP leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP-Eknath Shinde alliance and took oath as the state's deputy chief minister. Eight other MLAs had joined the ministry last week and his faction claims the support of 40 MLAs.

In a mega show of strength, as many as 35 of 53 NCP MLAs joined the meeting convened by Ajit Pawar in Mumbai on Wednesday, party sources said. They said the number is likley to increase. "Five of eight NCP MLCs are also attending the meeting taking place in suburban Bandra," they were quoted by PTI as saying.

Meanwhile, 12 supporters flanked Sharad Pawar in Wednesday's meet.