When will you retire, you are already 83, Ajit Pawar asks uncle Sharad

Newly-appointed Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Wednesday his uncle and NCP national president Sharad Pawar is biased towards his daughter Supriya Sule. He asked, "If there is a list of capable leaders in Maharashtra, am I not one of them? Why can't I get your blessings?...We accepted Sule as the party's working president."

"When will you retire, you are already 83," Ajit asked his uncle Sharad Pawar in a press conference on Wednesday. He said the NCP's status has reduced to a regional party from a national party. "I will take the NCP forward," he added.

Ajit Pawar said that whatever happened with Uddhav Thackeray was his destiny. Thackeray resigned as the chief minister of Maharashtra last year after Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde revolted against him, ousting the Maha Aghadi Vikas (MVA) government in the state.