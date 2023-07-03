These NCP MLAs who joined Maharashtra govt are under ED scanner

A least four of the nine NCP MLAs who switched sides to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra are under the scanner of the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday questioned if those who joined the Maharashtra government (Shinde-BJP alliance) did so to save themselves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the rebellion in the NCP "a clearly sponsored game of ED and their agencies".

Sharad Pawar and Venugopal's statement came as at least four of the nine NCP MLAs who switched sides to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra are under the scanner of the central probe agency ED or the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). These MLAs include Ajit Pawar, Chaggan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif.

On Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister in a surprise move. Eight other NCP MLAs also joined the BJP-Shinde government in the state. Early Monday, Ajit Pawar claimed the support of 40 of the total 53 MLAs, while Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar's camp claimed the support of 44 MLAs. As the drama continues in Maharashtra, here's a look at cases filed against nine NCP MLAs who joined the BJP-Shinde alliance on Sunday:

1. Ajit Pawar:

Pawar is accused in an alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) scam and an irrigation scam. When the ED filed its chargesheet in the Rs 25,000-crore scam pertaining to the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), it charge-sheeted the companies connected to Ajit Pawar but did not name Pawar or his immediate family members. Some of these companies were owned by Ajit Pawar's wife and sons.

Diliprao Deshmukh, Isharlal Jain, Jayant Patil, Shivaji Rao, Anand Rao Adsul, Rajendra Shingane and Madan Patil are among the accused in the ED case. The accused in the case were allegedly complicit in causing losses to the tune of Rs 1,000 crore to MSCB between 2007 and 2011.

It is alleged that there were irregularities in loan disbursements to cooperative sugar factories and that loans were sanctioned despite them having weak financials. In many cases, loans were sanctioned without any collateral. The cooperative sugar factories were allegedly sold to close relatives of certain politicians, News18 had reported in 2019.

In 2020, when the Maha Vikas Aghadi government was in power, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police filed a closure report in the alleged MSC Bank fraud, saying no criminal aspect was found in the case. Two years later, with the change of government, the EOW told a special court that it was continuing its investigation into the MSCB "fraud case", the Indian Express reported.

2. Hasan Mushrif: He is accused of a money laundering case related to Sar Senapati Santaji Ghorpade Sugar Factory (SSSGSF). It's a sugar factory set up in 2011 in the Kolhapur district. The factory is said to be operated and controlled by family members and relatives of Hasan Mushrif. The Indian Express reported that Mushrif’s sons are directors in these factories. T

According to reports, the ED alleged that Mushrif had appealed to farmers to contribute Rs 10,000 to raise capital. The ED further claimed that the capital was collected from 40,000 farmers, but they were not given share certificates as shareholders. "Instead, they were given sugar cards and other benefits, including sugar at a nominal rate. The ED said it was probing that this money was instead diverted to various shell companies linked to his sons or others linked to him," the report said.'

Earlier this year, the ED had conducted raids at premises linked to Mushrif.

3. Chaggan Bhujbal: The ED had arrested Chhagan Bhujbal in a money laundering case in connection with the Maharashtra Sadan scam. He got bail in 2018 from the Bombay High Court. The case was registered by the ED earlier in 2016. ED sources had then alleged that large amounts of cash were laundered with the help of hawala operators and were pumped into shell companies floated by his nephew Sameer and son Pankaj Bhujbal.

The probe agency had filed two FIRs against the Bhujbals and others under the provisions of PMLA, based on Mumbai Police FIRs, to probe the Delhi-based Maharashtra Sadan construction scam and the Kalina land-grabbing case.

4. Praful Patel: Patel is an accused in a money laundering case involving Iqbal Mirchi. Mirchi was an aide of fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim. The ED launched a probe against NCP leader Praful Patel after his signatures were found on the documents which were also signed by the wife of gangster Iqbal Mirchi. Patel, however, denied the allegations of any business links with Mirchi or his wife.

The agency alleged that Patel’s Millennium Developers Pvt Ltd constructed Ceejay House in 2006-07 and its third and fourth floors were transferred to Mirchi’s wife Hazra Iqbal in 2007 “towards beneficial interest of Mirchi in the land” on which Ceejay House was built. The ED further alleged that the sale of the land to Millennium Developers was "through dubious means" and the sale proceeds were “laundered” by Mirchi.

In 2019, the CBI had questioned former civil aviation minister Praful Patel in connection with alleged corruption in giving profitable routes of Air India to private airlines based in West Asia.

5. Dhananjay Munde: Munde, who is a minister in the Uddhav Thackeray-led MVA government, was accused of rape and sexual harassment back in 2021. the case against him never progressed. According to reports, the woman, who had accused Munde of rape, withdrew her complaint on the ground that the complaint was being used "for political reasons".