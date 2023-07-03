These NCP MLAs who joined Maharashtra govt are under ED scanner

A least four of the nine NCP MLAs who switched sides to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra are under the scanner of the central probe agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) or the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB).

Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday questioned if those who joined the Maharashtra government (Shinde-BJP alliance) did so to save themselves from the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Meanwhile, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal called the rebellion in the NCP "a clearly sponsored game of ED and their agencies".

Sharad Pawar and Venugopal's statement came as at least four of the nine NCP MLAs who switched sides to join the BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra are under the scanner of the central probe agency ED or the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB). These MLAs include Ajit Pawar, Chaggan Bhujbal, Dhananjay Munde and Hasan Mushrif.

#WATCH | Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal, says "PM Modi made a big allegation recently against the NCP leaders for corruption and now we saw this drama. It is a clear sponsored game of ED and their agencies. It will not affect MVA. We will fight against BJP more… pic.twitter.com/IteQMXjerV — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2023

On Sunday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as Maharashtra's deputy chief minister in a surprise move. Eight other NCP MLAs also joined the BJP-Shinde government in the state. Early Monday, Ajit Pawar claimed the support of 40 of the total 53 MLAs, while Jayant Patil of Sharad Pawar's camp claimed the support of 44 MLAs. As the drama continues in Maharashtra, here's a look at cases filed against nine NCP MLAs who joined the BJP-Shinde alliance on Sunday: