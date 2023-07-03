Maharashtra politics: Ajit Pawar claims support of 40 MLAs, here's what Sharad Pawar's faction says

The development came a day after Ajit Pawar, along with eight other MLAs, joined the BJP-Eknath Shinde alliance in Maharashtra.

Newly-appointed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar claimed the support of 40 Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs on Monday. He has submitted a list mentioning the names of these 40 MLAs to Governor Ramesh Bais, sources said. Pawar has even approached the Election Commission (EC) for a party name and symbol, they added. The NCP , in total, has 53 MLAs.

Following this, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he will take appropriate decision on NCP''s plea to disqualify Ajit Pawar, eight other party MLAs. "The recognition of the leader of opposition is done by the head of the assembly and all rules and regulations will be considered before making any judgement. I have no idea about the number of MLAs in support of Ajit Pawar," he added.