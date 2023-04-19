Ajit Pawar call meeting | Dilip Valse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare along with veteran leaders of the NCP were present in the meeting, a report said.

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar called a meeting of NCP leaders at his home Devagiri on Wednesday, a day after he dispelled rumours of him joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dilip Valse Patil, Chhagan Bhujbal, Sunil Tatkare along with veteran leaders of the NCP were present in the meeting, News 18 Lokmat reported. On Tuesday, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar said no meeting of NCP MLAs was called by anyone.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Ajit Pawar said he would work for his party till he is alive . He added that there is no truth in reports about any rift in the NCP and his joining hands with the BJP. He even dismissed reports that he had taken the signatures of 40 of 53 MLAs of NCP amid a buzz about his rumoured alliance with the BJP.

"We (party MLAs) are all with the NCP. I will work for the NCP till I live," Pawar added. He said the NCP has decided to strengthen the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) - a coalition of the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), NCP, and Congress.

Later in the day, Ajit Pawar attended the Iftar party organised on behalf of the NCP in Mumbai. NCP chief Sharad Pawar and his daughter MP Supriya Sule were also among the attendees.

At the Iftar party, Sharad Pawar criticised the 'ruling forces' that inculcate the habit of taking the law in the hand, the Hindustan Times reported. Pawar said this while mentioning the encounter of Asad Ahmad, the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad.

The speculations about Ajit Pawar joining the BJP escalated after he removed the party logo from his Twitter and Facebook bio.

Ajit Pawar is a key NCP leader, whose rebellion in 2019, spiraled into a deep political crisis in Maharashtra. In 2019, Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP and was later sworn in as the Deputy chief minister of the state for a couple of days before Sharad Pawar brought him back to the NCP. The rebellion by Ajit Pawar then triggered a massive political drama in Maharashtra. He enjoys the support of 40 MLAs.

(With inputs from PTI)