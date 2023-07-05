CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homepolitics NewsMaharashtra politics | Ajit Pawar stakes claim to Sharad Pawar's NCP, party symbol

Maharashtra politics | Ajit Pawar stakes claim to Sharad Pawar's NCP, party symbol

Maharashtra politics | Ajit Pawar stakes claim to Sharad Pawar's NCP, party symbol
Read Time2 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 3:49:05 PM IST (Published)

Sharad Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. The party witnessed a vertical split on Sunday with Ajit, claiming support of over 40 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

The factional fight of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reached the doorstep of the Election Commission now. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has staked claim to the NCP and its party symbol. Ajit faction has filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.

The Sharad Pawar camp has filed a caveat with the EC urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight, PTI reported.
Sharad Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. The party witnessed a vertical split on Sunday with Ajit, claiming support of over 40 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X