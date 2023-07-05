Maharashtra politics | Ajit Pawar stakes claim to Sharad Pawar's NCP, party symbol

Sharad Pawar founded the NCP in 1999. The party witnessed a vertical split on Sunday with Ajit, claiming support of over 40 MLAs, joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP coalition government in Maharashtra.

The factional fight of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has reached the doorstep of the Election Commission now. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has staked claim to the NCP and its party symbol. Ajit faction has filed over 40 affidavits of MLAs and MPs in his support.

The Sharad Pawar camp has filed a caveat with the EC urging it to hear them first before passing any directive in connection with the factional fight, PTI reported.