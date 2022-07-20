Uddhav Thackeray vs Eknath Shinde: Supreme Court posts matter for Aug 1, may refer issues to larger bench

The Supreme Court on Wednesday posted the hearing on the pleas relating to Maharashtra political crisis on August 1. The court granted time to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led camp to file an affidavit on the pleas filed by Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray-led faction.

The Bench led by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana said the issues in petitions may require reference to a 5-judge bench. "Some of the issues, I strongly feel, may require a larger bench. A larger bench can hear the case," the court said.

The apex court was hearing the plea of Uddhav's camp Sunil Prabhu seeking suspension from the Assembly of Shinde and 15 rebel MLAs against whom disqualification pleas are pending. The Thackeray-led faction has also challenged the validity of assembly proceedings held on July 3 and July 4 in which a new speaker of the House was elected and subsequent proceedings of floor test in which the Shinde-led coalition had proved its majority.

The Bench said the Speaker will maintain the status quo and not decide on any disqualification applications. The top court also told the Legislative Assembly secretary to keep all records in safe custody.

The apex court had on July 11 asked the Solicitor General to inform the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker to not take any decision against the disqualification notices issued to 16 MLAs of the Shinde camp unless the same is decided by the court.

In a major development, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla recognised Rahul Shewale from the Shinde camp as the leader of the Shiv Sena in Lok Sabha. At least 12 Shiv Sena MP had written to the Speaker, urging him to appoint Shewale as their leader in the Lower House, expressing no confidence in the incumbent Vinayak Raut.

On June 30, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office only to Chief Minister Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Last month, Shinde launched a rebellion against the Sena and the majority of the party MLAs sided with him, which led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray . After winning the trust vote last week, Shinde had said he will need some time before he and Fadnavis discuss the allocation of cabinet portfolios.

—With inputs from PTI