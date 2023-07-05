NCP split: Sharad Pawar's meeting draws 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs and 5 MPs — Check full list

Among those who are supporting Sharad Pawar's NCP faction are his daughter Supriya Sule and grandnephew Rohit Pawar.
In a show of political strength, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting that was attended by 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs, and 5 MPs at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.
On the other hand, rebel MLA and newly inducted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar enjoyed the support of 35 of NCP's 53 legislators. He needs the support of at least 36 to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Here are the 13 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) supporting Sharad Pawar:
Furthermore, five Members of Parliament (MPs) also attended
The meeting also witnessed the participation of three Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) including Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani, and Eknath Khadse.
