NCP split: Sharad Pawar's meeting draws 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs and 5 MPs — Check full list

1 Min Read

By CNBCTV18.com Jul 5, 2023 3:02:53 PM IST (Published)

Among those who are supporting Sharad Pawar's NCP faction are his daughter Supriya Sule and grandnephew Rohit Pawar.

In a show of political strength, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday held a meeting that was attended by 13 MLAs, 3 MLCs, and 5 MPs at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai.

On the other hand, rebel MLA and newly inducted Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar enjoyed the support of 35 of NCP's 53 legislators. He needs the support of at least 36 to avoid disqualification under the anti-defection law.
Here are the 13 Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) supporting Sharad Pawar:
  1. Anil Deshmukh
  2. Rohit Pawar
  3. Rajendra Shingne
  4. Ashok Pawar
  5. Kiran Lahmate
  6. Prajakta Tanpure
  7. Balasaheb Patil
  8. Jitendra Awhad
  9. Chetan Vithal Tupe
  10. Jayant Patil
  11. Rajesh Tope
  12. Sandeep Kshirsagar
  13. Devendra Bhuyar
    14. Furthermore, five Members of Parliament (MPs) also attended
    1. Srinivas Patil
    2. Supriya Sule
    3. Amol Kolhe
    4. Fauzia Khan
    5. Vandana Chavan
      6. The meeting also witnessed the participation of three Members of the Legislative Council (MLCs) including Shashikant Shinde, Babajani Durani, and Eknath Khadse.
