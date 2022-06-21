Rebel Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, along with some Sena MLAs, is camping in Gujarat's Surat city. Speculation is rife that the minister felt neglected in the functioning of the party and the government, and also had a fallout with a senior party leader. The major jolt to the Maharashtra government came a day after the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) coalition suffered a setback in the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) poll.

In the MLC polls, the Sena-led MVA, which also comprises the NCP and Congress, lost one out of the six seats it contested. The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress had nominated two candidates each for 10 seats, but Congress's Dalit leader Chandrakant Handore lost the poll. The BJP won all the five seats it contested. It was alleged the a cross-voting was done during the elections.

Amid the political upheaval, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has offered to resign from the post. However, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said he has complete faith that there will be a way out of this crisis and that there is no need for change in the government. Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena has decided to remove Eknath Shinde as its Legislative party leader. Sewri MLA Ajay Chaudhary is likely to be the new Shiv Sena Legislative Party leader, ANI sources said.

As the political drama unfolded in Maharashtra on Tuesday, here's a look at what leaders said while reacting to the crisis:

Eknath Shinde said in a tweet that he will never "cheat for power" and abandon the teachings of Bal Thackeray.

In a press conference on Tuesday, NCP chief Sharad Pawar alleged that a third attempt is being made to pull down the MVA government in Maharashtra but expressed confidence that chief minister Udhhav Thackeray will be able to handle the situation.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil said, "We have nothing to do with (Shinde's) move. If the BJP receives any proposal from Eknath Shinde to form the government, we would definitely consider it seriously."

Union minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Narayan Rane said he is "openly in support of Eknath Shinde".

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said, "Shinde is a trusted Shiv Sainik. The Shiv Sena is a party of loyalists and not those who fall to the lust of power and positions."

Reassurance comes from Congress leaders Deepender Hooda and Sachin Pilot.

Maharashtra NCP minister Chhagan Bhujbal said, "Shinde wants to become the deputy chief minister. There is no threat to the MVA government."

Union Minister Bhagwat Karad said he has not met any of the MLAs camping in Surat

Congress leader Harish Rawat on the political crisis

(With PTI inputs)