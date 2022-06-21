Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Eknath Shinde, 24 Shiv Sena MLAs turn rebel; parleys on in both camps

In a major jolt for the Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena leader and state Minister of Urban Development and Public Works, Eknath Shinde has reportedly moved to a hotel in Gujarat's Surat with 24 party MLAs.

The rebel MLAs are reportedly staying in Le Meridien Hotel in Surat and are 'unreachable'. Shinde will likely address the media at 2 pm from Surat.

On Monday, the ruling Maha Vikas Agahdi (MVA) coalition suffered a setback in the state Legislative Council polls by losing one out of the six seats it contested.

The Bharatiya Janata Party managed to get its extra candidate elected as MLC, trouncing Congress’ first preference candidate Chandrakant Handore.

The saffron party is said to have got 20 extra votes and is now short of 11 MLAs to oust the Uddhav Thackeray government. This makes 'unreachable' Shinde a worrying factor for Shiv Sena, National Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress.

Before the Rajya Sabha election, the strength of the MVA government was 170 which was reduced to 162 as some MLAs supported the BJP candidate. After the MLC election, the MVA government's strength is further reduced to 151 as 11 MLAs cross-voted in BJP's favour.

"No comments should be made on such things, else what is the point of being unreachable," Union Minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has called an urgent meeting of all Shiv Sena MLAs at 12 noon. All MLAs have been strictly asked to remain present in the meeting. NCP supremo Sharad Pawar has also called a meeting of all its MLAs today.

Here are the live updates from Maharashtra political crisis:

# Shiv Sena MLAs at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

# We're minutely observing the turn of events. It's a little premature to say that it'll lead to any changes. It's a handle-with-care situation. We have to see it very keenly. We are observing all situations, says Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

# Union Home Minister reaches BJP national president JP Nadda's residence. Devendra Fadnavis reaches Nadda's residence soon.

# List of Shiv Sena MLAs who are likely to be with Eknath Shinde

Abdul Sattar, Shamburaje Desai, Prakash Abitkar, Sanjay Rathod, Sanjay Raimulkar, Sanjay Gaikwad, Mahendra Dalvi, Vishwanath Bhoir, Bharat Gogwale, Sandipan Bhumre, Pratap Sarnaik, Majiwada, Shahji Patil, Tanaji Sawant, Shantaram More, Srinivas Onega, Sanjay Shirsat, Anil Babar, Balaji Kinnikar, Yamini Jadhav, Kishore Patil, Gulabrao Patil, Ramesh Boranare, Udaysing Rajput

# BJP misuses its power, they are taking the Indian democracy towards untruthfulness. I am sure the truth will win. I have called a meeting of all Maharashtra Congress leaders today, says state Congress leader Nana Patole on MLC elections.

# Congress calls an emergency meeting of MLAs in view of the political crisis in the state. Ashok Chavan is present at Balasaheb Thorat's residence.

# Sharad Pawar to meet Uddhav Thackeray at 9:30 pm today. Pawar will return to Mumbai from Delhi today.

# Reports say that Eknath Shinde may form his own party.

# Shiv Sena MP and spokesperson Sanjya Raut ruled out any "political earthquake" in the MVA government. "There is no political quake. Shiv Sena will never have a leader who will sell himself. There is conspiracy to take over control on Mumbai. Eknath Shinde still part of party. He is untraceable. I don't think he would betray the party."

# Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnvais reaches Delhi.

# Jayant Patil, Ajit Pawar, Sunil Tatkare expected to reach NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi.

# Eight more Shiv Sena MLAs are likely to be in contact with the BJP.

# Security heightened outside the residence of Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, in Thane.

# Shiv Sena MLAs from Maharashtra's Nanded, Bhiwandi out of reach.

# Senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Praful Patel reach Sharad Pawar's residence