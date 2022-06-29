Maharashtra political crisis LIVE updates: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis, who visited Delhi on Tuesday, said he has handed over a letter to Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and requested him to conduct a floor test immediately. Meanwhile, sources in the Shiv Sena said they will approach the court if a floor test is ordered by the Governor. As the political crisis continues to deepen in Maharashtra, rebel Eknath Shinde said he will arrive in Mumbai soon "along with 50 MLAs". Shinde and other rebel MLAs are currently camping in Guwahati. They have left the Guwahati hotel. Catch LIVE updates on the Maharashtra crisis here
"We will go to the Supreme Court (against the Maharashtra Governor’s decision to call for a floor test). This is an unlawful activity as the matter of disqualification of our 16 MLAs is pending in the Supreme Court. The Governor was waiting for this moment only," says Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
BJP MLAs to camp at Taj Presidents in Colaba, Mumbai, ahead of the floor test.
The Centre puts Rapid Action Force (RAF) on standby amid the developing political situation in Maharashtra. A message was sent to 3 battalions to be ready to move by road or air on short notice. Sources said more additional troops are likely to be placed on a need basis.
According to News 18, the rebel MLA will camp in Goa after arriving from Guwahati ahead of Maharashtra floor test. The Governor has ordered to conduct floor test on Thursday and asked CM Uddhav Thackeray to prove his majority.
In an order dated June 28, Governor Koshyari has directed a floor test on Thursday. He has directed convention of a special session tomorrow at 11 am for the sole purpose of floor test. Yesterday, The Shiv Sena had said that if the Governor will give directions for a floor test before July 12, the party will approach the court against the Governor's orders. Therefore, the Shiv Sena is now likely to move court against the floor test order.
Eknath Shindi has said, "We will reach Mumbai tomorrow with all MLAs for floor test."
Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde is expected to come to Mumbai today. According to sources, he has already left the Guwahati hotel.
Sources in the Shiv Sena said the party will approach the court if a floor test is ordered by the Governor.
Demanding a floor test the Maharashtra Assembly, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said, "We've given a letter to Mahrashtra Governor and told him that 39 Shiv Sena MLAs are saying that they don't want to be with NCP (Nationalist Congress Party), Congress government. It shows that the MVA (Maha Vikas Aghadi) government has lost the majority. We've requested the Governor to direct CM to immediately prove his majority through floor test." Devendra Fadnavis along with some other BJP leaders met Maharashtra's Governor last night.