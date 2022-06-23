Maharashtra political crisis live updates: 3 more MLAs join Eknath Shinde in Guwahati; Uddhav to hold meeting at 11:30 am

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has vacated his official residence 'Varsha' and moved into his family home 'Matoshree'. Shiv Sena lashed out at rebel MLAs in its editorial 'Saamna'. Asking them to "wake up on time", it said that it is now clear who was behind the "excess victory" for someone (BJP) in the recent Rajya Sabha and Maharashtra MLC polls. Meanwhile, rebel leader Eknath Shinde remained defiant and insisted the party should walk out of "unnatural" ruling alliance MVA and claimed support of "enough number" of MLAs. al appeal and offered to quit, saying he will be happy if a Shiv Sainik succeeds him. Breaking his silence over the revolt led by Shinde, the Sena strongman from Thane, Thackeray said he was ready to step down if the rebel leader and MLAs supporting him, all camping in Guwahati in the BJP-ruled Assam, declare that they don't want him to continue as CM. The Shiv Sena currently has 55 MLAs, the NCP 53 and the Congress 44 MLAs. All three constitute the MVA. The opposition BJP has 106 seats in the Assembly.To escape disqualification under the anti-defection law, Shinde needs the support of 37 MLAs. The rebel leader has claimed 46 Sena MLAs are with him.
MVA an 'unnatural alliance', Shiv Sena must walk out of it: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde
Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde said the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra was an "unnatural alliance" and it was imperative for his party to walk out of the coalition with the NCP and the Congress for its own sake and that of party workers. Shinde's reaction came hours after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reached out to the rebels, saying he would quit his post if even one Sena MLA comes and tells him on his face that he was incompetent.
The Sena strongman, a Cabinet minister, said the MVA, formed in November 2019, was beneficial only to alliance partners the Congress and the NCP, while ordinary Shiv Sainiks have suffered the most in the last two-and-a-half years of the coalition's existence."It is necessary to quit the unnatural alliance for the sake of Shiv Sainiks and the Shiv Sena. It is important to take a decision in the interest of the state," Shinde, who is camping in Guwahati along with rebel Sena MLAs, tweeted.
Eknath Shinde will hold a meeting at 10 am
Assam | Three more Shiv Sena's rebel MLAs reach Radisson Blu Hotel in Guwahati amid political instability in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray left the official Varsha Bungalow last night. He has shifted to Matoshree, his family residence, along with his family.
Good morning readers! Welcome to the live blog on Maharashtra political crisis. Catch all the latest developments related to the political development, who said what and much more here.