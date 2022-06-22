Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Eknath Shinde-led 40 rebel MLAs camp in Assam; seeks meeting with Governor today

Mini

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Over 30 Shiv Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde, who have rebelled against the party bringing a crisis to the MVA government in Maharashtra, are now in Guwahati. Assam is currently ruled by a BJP-led government. The move came after Shiv Sena minister Eknath Shinde rebelled against the party and herded some MLAs to BJP-ruled Gujarat. Top leadership of Assam BJP and the state government are believed to have been making arrangements for the rebel Shiv Sena MLAs' accommodation in Guwahati. The Maharashtra MLAs are likely to stay in Guwahati's Radisson hotel, the sources said. This is perhaps for the first time that MLAs from a western Indian state is being taken to a northeastern state after their rebellion against the party leadership. The Shiv Sena, which heads the MVA government, has 55 MLAs, followed by allies NCP (53) and the Congress (44) in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly where the current simple majority mark is 144. The Shiv Sena had walked out of a pre-poll alliance with the BJP after the 2019 assembly elections to form the government with Sharad Pawar's NCP and the Congress following differences with the BJP on the chief minister's post. There was unease in a section of the Shiv Sena over the growing stature of Aditya Thackeray, Uddhav's son and minister, in party affairs.