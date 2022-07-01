Thane MLA Eknath Shinde was on Thursday sworn in as Maharashtra Chief Minister, while Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Deputy Chief Minister. Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari administered the oath of office to them at Raj Bhavan in south Mumbai shortly after 7.30 pm.

Shinde began by paying tributes to late Shiv Sena leaders Bal Thackeray and Anand Dighe. His supporters shouted slogans hailing Thackeray and Dighe as he finished taking the oath. Earlier on Thursday, BJP president JP Nadda said Fadnavis would be part of the new Maharashtra cabinet led by Shinde, minutes after Fadnavis announced he will not be in the government.

Here are the latest developments from the Maharashtra political crisis:

# Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and Eknath Shinde-faction MLAs accorded a warm welcome to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as he reached the hotel, late last night.

# Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut appeals to party workers not to gather at the Enforcement Directorate office as he is set to appear before the probe agency at 12 noon today.

# Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister takes a dig at Congress leader Kamal Nath.

"It's strange of Congress to send a person (Kamal Nath) to save the Maharashtra government who couldn't save his government...Poor Uddhav...Congress has only one 'Nath', rest of Congress is 'Anath' (orphan)," says Chouhan.