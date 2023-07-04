Sharad Pawar aware of NCP MLAs' desire to join hands with BJP in 2022, reveals Praful Patel

Ousted NCP leader Praful Patel revealed that a majority of NCP MLAs expressed their willingness to explore joining the BJP after the collapse of the MVA government in Maharashtra. Patel, who switched allegiance to Ajit Pawar, made these revelations during an interview, raising questions about the NCP's alliance choices.

Patel, who on July 2 switched his allegiance with Ajit Pawar, made this statement during an interview with Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas. He questioned why the NCP could form a government with the Shiv Sena but not with the BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (before its division), NCP and Congress, had collapsed in June of the previous year following a revolt led by Eknath Shinde, who later became the chief minister with the BJP's support.

During the interview, Patel disclosed that internal discussions took place last year regarding joining the BJP alliance, with 51 out of 53 MLAs actively participating in the deliberations. However, no decision was reached at that time.

He emphasised that the recent decision to join the government was made collectively by the NCP members as a party, and not by himself or Ajit Pawar individually. Their faction is claiming the support of 40 MLAs, but that remains to be verified.

"There were discussions on this issue, but no decision was arrived at. Now a shape has been given. The decision has been taken as a party, not by me or Ajit Pawar individually," the Rajya Sabha member said.

Patel also stated that Jayant Patil, the former state president of the NCP, was among the 51 MLAs who had originally urged Sharad Pawar to explore the possibility of joining the government, while Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik were absent from these discussions. Jayanti Patil has stayed loyal to Sharad Pawar in the recent defection.

Patel also highlighted that NCP ministers wrote a letter to Sharad Pawar, expressing their belief that the party should not remain outside of power and that joining the government was a reasonable step.

"The NCP ministers wrote a letter to Sharad Pawar saying the party shouldn't stay out of power. There is no harm in exploring the possibility of joining the government," he said.

When questioned about the delay in taking this step, Patel explained that no conclusive decision had been reached, and it is possible that the opposing side did not consider their participation necessary. Despite his close relationship with Sharad Pawar, Patel claimed to be unaware of Pawar's decision to step down as party chief a few months ago.

''I don't think Sharad Pawar will be upset with me. I will face whatever feelings he has for me," he said.

Addressing the petition filed by Jayant Patil seeking the disqualification of Ajit Pawar and eight other MLAs who joined the ruling alliance, Patel dismissed its significance, citing the lack of internal party elections. When asked about his expulsion from the party by Sharad Pawar, Patel opted not to comment on the matter.

"Jayant Patil has not been elected as the state party president, and there is no sanctity to decisions taken by him," he claimed.

Regarding his potential inclusion in the Union cabinet, Patel stated that no decisions had been made thus far. He affirmed his current alignment with the party and hinted that future developments might pave the way for his participation.

What's happened so far?

In a surprising turn of events, Sharad Pawar's nephew and senior NCP leader, Ajit Pawar, orchestrated a split within the party. He took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government, which had been in power for a year.

This move came as a shock to Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago after leaving the Congress. Alongside Ajit Pawar, eight other NCP MLAs, including Chhagan Bhujbal and Hasan Mushrif, were sworn in as ministers in the cabinet led by Eknath Shinde.

