Sharad Pawar aware of NCP MLAs' desire to join hands with BJP in 2022, reveals Praful Patel

Ousted NCP leader Praful Patel revealed that a majority of NCP MLAs expressed their willingness to explore joining the BJP after the collapse of the MVA government in Maharashtra. Patel, who switched allegiance to Ajit Pawar, made these revelations during an interview, raising questions about the NCP's alliance choices.

Newly ousted Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel revealed that in 2022, almost all NCP MLAs had unanimously told NCP chief Sharad Pawar that they were willing to explore joining hands with the BJP after the MVA government collapsed in Maharashtra.

Patel, who on July 2 switched his allegiance with Ajit Pawar, made this statement during an interview with Marathi news channel Zee 24 Taas. He questioned why the NCP could form a government with the Shiv Sena but not with the BJP.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, comprising the Shiv Sena (before its division), NCP and Congress, had collapsed in June of the previous year following a revolt led by Eknath Shinde, who later became the chief minister with the BJP's support.