Another Maha crisis in the making? Rumours rife Ajit Pawar goes missing before NCP events

Ajit Pawar, the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has reportedly canceled all of his scheduled events for Friday and Saturday in Pune, and left his official convoy, fueling speculation of a political crisis similar to the one that occurred in Maharashtra in 2019.

In 2019, Pawar had joined forces with BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis to form a government, which lasted for only 72 hours. Rumours are rife that seven legislators are also missing and Pawar may have gone incommunicado with certain MLAs from his party.

News18 reports that this began after Pawar's recent interview and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's visit to Ayodhya earlier this week. Some have noted that Pawar and Shinde are known for such stunts. However, the NCP has dismissed these rumors and stated that Pawar is still in Pune, and will fulfill all of his public commitments on Saturday.

Adding fuel to fire was social activist Anjali Damania tweet. Damania tweeted an old photo of Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar's early morning swearing-in ceremony and captioned it as "Dirty politics I will come again".