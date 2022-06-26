15 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs granted Y-plus CRPF cover by Centre

The Central government on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to at least 15 Shiv Sena rebel MLAs, officials said.

Those provided security cover included Mangesh Kudalkar, Ramesh Bornare, Sanjay Shirsat, Prakas Surve, Latabai Sonawane and 10 others.

The families of the rebel MLAs living in Maharashtra too would be secured as the security blanket entails house protection teams, the officials added.

The security was sanctioned to the legislators following the Central security agencies' recommendations to the Ministry of Home Affairs, stating that the rebel MLAs and their families faced potential threats to their physical security owing to the current political scenario in Maharashtra.

Around four to five CRPF commandos, in shifts, would be present for each MLA's security once they are in Maharashtra, the officials added.

Eknath Shinde calls for a meeting

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena rebel leader Eknath Shinde called for a meeting of the rebel MLAs in Guwahati, Assam, to discuss further strategies and legal aspects. The Eknath Shinde camp will approach the court after seeking legal opinion on Maharashtra deputy speaker's decision to remove him as the Shiv Sena Legislature Party leader, news agency ANI reported, citing sources, adding that the Shinde faction said that the deputy speaker should have given at least seven days to the rebel MLAs to reply to the notice.

Situation in Maharashtra

Back in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena workers held a bike rally outside the Saamna office in Mumbai to protest against the rebel MLAs, while in Pune Shiv Sena workers held a protest against the rebel MLAs as well. Meanwhile, in Thane, Eknath Shinde's supporters painted over posters in support of Uddhav Thackeray.

With inputs from PTI