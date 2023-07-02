For the second time in four years, Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel were also present in the Raj Bhawan.

Senior National Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday. Eight other party leaders also sworn in as ministers of the Maharashtra government.

For the second time in four years, Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel were also present in the Raj Bhawan.

Here is the timeline of events that led to Ajit Pawar joining hands with Shinde-BJP government:

June 10: NCP chief NCP chief Sharad Pawar appointed Praful Patel and daughter Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party. No party post was given to Ajit.

Lately, Ajit has expressed his desire to relieve him of the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly. He wanted a role in the party.

June 23: The presence of Sharad Pawar and party's working president Supriya Sule at the Opposition meeting in Patna had irked Ajit and his supporters.

June 30: Ajit resigned as the leader of opposition (LoP) in the Lower House. Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar accepts it.

July 2: Ajit met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai. Senior Ajit met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai. Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting. However, Sule left the meeting early.

July 2: Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Elections to the 288-member state Assembly are due in 2024. The political development comes a year after a revolt led by Shinde against the Shiv Sena (then undivided) led to the collapse of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

On June 30, 2022, Shinde sworn in as the chief minister with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis as the deputy chief minister.