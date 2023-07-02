CNBC TV18
NCP crisis: What led to Ajit Pawar becoming Mahashtra's deputy CM | A timeline

NCP crisis: What led to Ajit Pawar becoming Mahashtra's deputy CM | A timeline

NCP crisis: What led to Ajit Pawar becoming Mahashtra's deputy CM | A timeline
Jul 2, 2023

For the second time in four years, Ajit took oath as the deputy chief minister. Deputy Speaker Narhari Zirwal and NCP working president Praful Patel were also present in the Raj Bhawan.

Senior National Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister on Sunday. Eight other party leaders also sworn in as ministers of the Maharashtra government.

Here is the timeline of events that led to Ajit Pawar joining hands with Shinde-BJP government:
June 10: NCP chief Sharad Pawar appointed Praful Patel and daughter Supriya Sule as working presidents of the party. No party post was given to Ajit.
Lately, Ajit has expressed his desire to relieve him of the post of Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly. He wanted a role in the party.
