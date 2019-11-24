#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Maharashtra: NCP-BJP govt will stay, says Ajit Pawar; uncle Sharad hits back

Updated : November 24, 2019 08:42 PM IST

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Sunday hit back at nephew and rebel leader Ajit Pawar for claiming that the party had formed an alliance government with the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra.
Senior leader Jitendra Awhad wondered "which NCP is Ajit Pawar referring to... The one headed by Pawar Saheb or some other..."
