All eyes are set on BMC elections as it is waiting for its mayoral elections for almost a year now and due to Covid waves, the polls were pushed ahead by the government. Along with the BMC, terms of 24 municipal corporations, 25 Zilla Parishads and 207 Municipalities in the state have also expired.

Amid recent turn of political developments in the western state of Maharashtra, the State Election Commission (SEC) has shown a green signal to the pending polls of municipalities including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Moreover, the Election Commission has also given its nod for elections in municipal councils, Zilla Parishads and other local bodies across the state which will be held between September–October.

In a gazette notification issued by the SEC on Wednesday, it said the electoral rolls of the legislative assembly as on July 1, 2023, would be used to prepare the rolls for the polls of the above state bodies. The notification was issued under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1988, the Maharashtra Nagar Parishad, Nagar Panchayat and Industrial Township Act, 1965 among others.