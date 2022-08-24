Maharashtra: Shinde faction and MVA MLAs clash outside Vidhan Sabha | Watch video

By CNBCTV18.com

Mini Ruling and opposition leaders got into a scuffle outside the Vidhan Sabha in Mumbai after they raised slogans against each other. Prior to this, leaders from BJP and the Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led faction had staged a protest on the premises against Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya.

An NCP MLA was carrying carrots on the building's steps in a way of taunting the ruling Shiv Sena-BJP state government. The MLAs from the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction tried snatching the carrots from the NCP legislators, which raised tensions between them.

The MLA from CM's faction Mahesh Shinde and NCP MLC Amol Mitkari then came to blows on the steps of the building. Some leaders from the two sides intervened to diffuse the tension.

Prior to this incident, legislators from BJP and the Shinde faction had staged a protest on the Vidhan Sabha premises against Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya. They were carrying banners alleging corruption in the BMC.

The MLA from the Shinde faction Bharat Gogawale said the opposition legislators should not have gone near them when they were staging the protest. "They started arguing first," he said, adding, "When they protested all these days, we did not interfere."

Members from both sides were shouting slogans against each other for a while following which they went in to attend the day's proceedings.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has continued despite the Sena-NCP-Congress coalition being dethroned in Maharashtra.

He said his government had handled the COVID-19 pandemic successfully and the present challenge before them was nothing in comparison to that.

