Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya today

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to seek the blessing of Lord Ram, said Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Tuesday. "This is not a political programme...the sole purpose of the visit is to seek the blessing of Lord Ram," Sanjay Raut said.
Aaditya Thackeray will also visit the construction site of the Ram temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple. He will also participate in the aarti on the banks of the Sarayu river," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said while explaining Thackeray's schedule in the holy city.
Raut also informed that Shiv Sena workers and leaders are already in Ayodhya to make arrangements for Thackeray's first solo visit.
The surprise visits came days after the Rajya Sabha polls for a total of six seats from Maharashtra were contested. In the elections, The BJP's Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Dhananjay Mahadik won three out of six seats. Shiv Sena's Sanjay Pawar lost to Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Dhananjay Mahadik- its third nominee. The Shiv Sena and its allies Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Congress, won one seat each.
Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray's uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also announced his Ayodhya visit this month, but the plan was cancelled, citing health reasons. The 32-year-old had visited the holy city with his father on two occasions—November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020.
(With inputs from PTI)
(Edited by : Akriti Anand)
