Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray to visit Ayodhya today

Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray will visit Ayodhya on Wednesday to seek blessing of Lord Ram, said Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut in a press conference on Tuesday. "This is not a political programme...the sole purpose of the visit is to seek blessing of Lord Ram," Sanjay Raut said.

Aaditya Thackeray will also visit the construction site of the Ram temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi temple. He will also participate in the aarti on the banks of the Sarayu river," the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson said while informing about Thackeray's schedule in the holy city.

Raut also informed that Shiv Sena workers and leaders are already in Ayodhya to take care of arrangements for Thackeray's first solo visit.

Earlier, Aaditya Thackeray's uncle and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray had also announced his Ayodhya visit this month but the plan was cancelled citing health reasons. The 32-year-old had visited the holy city with his father on two occasions—November 24, 2018, and March 7, 2020.

