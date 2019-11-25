Maharashtra LIVE: Supreme Court reserves order on floor test till 10:30 AM tomorrow

The Supreme Court has reserved judgement in the Maharashtra government formation case until 10:30 AM tomorrow, November 26. The SC was hearing a plea filed by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress combine against Maharashtra Governor's decision to swear in Devendra Fadnavis as chief minister and Ajit Pawar as deputy CM on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, the Congress, the Shiv Sena and the NCP stake claim to form government. Here are the live updates from the hearing:

1:30 PM: Eknath Shinde: Sena-NCP-Congress alliance submits letter of support of 162 MLAs

Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena said the NCP-Congress-Sena alliance has submitted the letter of support of 162 MLAs to Maharashtra Governor. “In a democracy, only the majority number holds importance. We want that the minority govt formed on 23rd November should resign as they can't prove the majority.”

1:07 PM: Missing NCP MLAs says they are safe and with Sharad Pawar

NCP MLAs Daulat Daroda and Anil Patil said they were safe. “We were in touch with Sharad Pawar. We are with him. We were not taken anywhere by anyone. We were in Delhi.”

Another MLA, Jitendra Awhad, said, “We are 51 MLAs here at the hotel. We will leave no stone unturned to bring back Ajit Pawar.”



Paid homage to the first CM of the State, Yashwantrao Chavan ji on his death anniversary at Vidhansabha today.

Known as the architect of Modern Maharashtra, he was instrumental in promoting the rise of Public, Cooperative and Private enterprises in the State. — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) November 25, 2019

12:33 PM: Sharad Pawar: Decision on Ajit Pawar's expulsion from NCP will be taken by members

NCP chief Sharad Pawar said Ajit Pawar’s ousting from the party will decided by party members. “This is not something a single individual can decided. The party will decide on it.”

He said the BJP never had enough numbers to form the government and that is why they had never written to the governor that they do not have the majority.

11:53 AM: SC reserve orders for 10:30 AM tomorrow

The Supreme Court has reserved order on the Maharashtra government formation day till tomorrow 10:30 Am

11:50 AM: Rohatgi resists any order for floor test by tomorrow

Rohatgi, appearing for Devendra Fadnavis, opposes a floor test by a protem speaker. He said they wanted a floor test only by a full-time speaker in terms of the business of the House. He further resisted any order of floor test tomorrow.

11:45 AM: Singhvi presses for floor test by tomorrow, November 26

Abhishek Manu Singhvi pressed for a floor test today or tomorrow.

11:40 AM: Singhvi: Ajit Pawar's letter was abut electing his as legislative leader and not supporting the BJP

Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing NCP and Congress, argued that when both the groups are open for a floor test, why should there be a delay? “Does a single NCP MLA here say we will join the BJP alliance? Is there a single covering letter saying this. This was the fraud committed on democracy,” he said.

Singhvi further said what BJP alliance has shown to SC was a letter of signatures of 54 NCP MLAs electing Ajit Pawar as legislative party leader. They weren't signed support for joining BJP alliance to form govt. “How can Guv turn a blind eye to this,” he questioned.

11:32 AM: Singhvi submits affidavit showing support of 154 MLAs to Sena alliance

Congress leader and senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi submitted an affidavit in the Supreme Court showing support of 154 MLAs to the Congress-NCP-Sena alliance.

The affidavit was withdrawn after the Supreme Court refused to take it on record, saying "don't expand the scope of petition".

11:28 AM: Congress, NCP, Sena tells Guv: Present govt does not have numbers

The Congress, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party have submitted a letter to Governor BS Koshyari, staking claim to form government in the state. The parties said the present government does not have the numbers.



Letter by Congress-NCP -Shiv Sena given at Raj Bhawan staking claim to form government, saying that the present govt doesn't have the numbers. pic.twitter.com/bpgifp6xQG

— ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2019

11:15 AM: Ajit Power lawyer to SC: "I'm NCP."

Ajit Pawar, represented by advocate Maninder Singh, says "I am NCP". “There is nothing to contradict my list. I was authorised to lend support on the day I gave that letter. I will resolve my inter-party disputes but this petition must end now.”

11:13 AM: Defence lawyers say SC has nothing left to say once it is proved that Governor Koshyari acted in prudence

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for CM Devendra Fadnavis, said CM approached Governor Koshyari with the support of 170 MLAs. It is Pawar family’s personal feud. Sharad Pawar and allies are indulging horse-trading.

Rohatgi further said Governor Koshyari acted with prudence and once it is proved, this court cannot interfere. The floor test is imperative but this court can't decide all this. There is nothing left for the Supreme Court to decide since there is nothing wrong with the Governor's decision.

11:03 AM: SG Tushar Mehta produces letter by Ajit Pawar to Governor containing signatures of 54 NCP MLAs

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing on behalf of the secretary of the Goveror, raised preliminary objections to judicial review of the Governor's decision to invite BJP's Devendra Fadnavis to form the government in Maharashtra.

He produced the letter dated November 22 by Ajit Pawar to Governor Koshyari that contains signatures of 54 NCP MLAs.

Narrating the timeline of the government formation, Mehta said Governor Koshyari had waited since October 24 till November 9 but no party came forward to form the government. "My Lordships would have heard about horse-trading but this could be a case where the entire stable has been stolen."

The Supreme Court on November 24 asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta to place before it on Monday morning the letters of the governor recommending revocation of President's Rule and inviting Devendra Fadnavis to form government in Maharashtra. A bench of Justices N V Ramana, Ashok Bhushan and Sanjiv Khanna also issued notices to the Centre and Maharashtra government on a petition filed

The apex court declined the fervent request of Mehta seeking two days time to place the Governor's communication on record.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, appearing for the combine, told the bench that floor test be conducted today itself so that it can be ascertained that Fadnavis enjoys majority in the house. They maintained that post-poll alliance of the three parties have the majority in the 288-member house.