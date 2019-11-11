Maharashtra live updates: Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP's Sharad Pawar meet, Congress state leaders going to Delhi

Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena is breaking its alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party in the state and Central government amid a tussle over government formation in Maharashtra after the Assembly elections in October. The party has signalled that it could form government with the support of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Congress party. The Shiv Sena said it will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at 2.30 PM to stake claim. Meanwhile, NCP said it will wait for the Congress, which will hold a meeting with its Maharashtra leaders at 4 PM in Delhi. Here are the latest updates from Maharashtra government formation:

1.35 PM: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray meeting underway

A meeting between Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and NCP head Sharad Pawar is underway at the Hotel Taj Lands End, reported News18.

1:08 PM: Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat among Congress leaders going to Delhi

Congress leaders from Maharashtra Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan and PCC chief Balasaheb Thorat are attending the meeting along with the top brass of the party, including Ahmed Patel. Sushilkumar Shinde and K C Padavi will also meet the senior leadership of the party.

"We will sit again at 4 pm and will decide on the issue after a meeting with our state leaders," AICC general secretary in-charge for Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said after the CWC meeting.

1 PM: Congress divided over supporting Shiv Sena?

Former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirupam has raised a red flag against the party extending support to Sena, while his successor and former union minister Milind Deora wants to see a Congress-Nationalist Congress Party combine government. "For that we need Shiv Sena. And we must not think of sharing power with the Sena under any circumstances. That will be a disastrous move for the (Congress)," Nirupam reiterated his earlier position.

12:50 PM: NCP ready to support Sena, waits for Congress

"It is the responsibility of us all to give an alternative given the plight of the people and farmers. We are expecting a decision from the Congress. If there is a consensus, we will proceed towards government formation," the NCP's chief spokesperson said. Malik, however, said the NCP will not proceed with its decision till the Congress leadership takes a call on government formation in the state.

12:35 PM: NCP meeting over

NCP leader Nawab Malik said the party core group has decided to wait for the Congress to take a decision. "We fought elections together and whatever will be decided, it will be decided together."

12:33 PM: Congress Maharashtra leaders meeting at 4 PM in Delhi

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge said the party's Working Committee meeting has ended and they have called Maharashtra Congress leaders to Delhi for further discussions. The Congress party will hold a meeting with Maharashtra leaders at 4 PM.

12.30: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut says no point in continuing alliance with BJP

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said if the BJP was not willing to fulfil its promise of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra, there was no point in continuing the alliance.

A day after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari invited the Shiv Sena to stake claim to form the government, Raut told reporters here that the BJP "insulted" people's mandate by not abiding by the "50:50" formula which, he claimed, was decided before the Lok Sabha polls.

Raut said when the BJP could tie-up with the People's Democratic Party (PDP) to form government in the then Jammu and Kashmir state, why the Sena cannot do the same with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

The BJP on Sunday announced it would not form government in the state and accused the Shiv Sena of "disrespecting" people's mandate secured by the NDA in the recent Assembly polls.

After the BJP declined to form government in Maharashtra on Sunday, the governor asked the Sena to "indicate its willingness and ability" to stake claim. While the Sena has been making efforts to reach out to the NCP and the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led party on Sunday said the Sena will have to walk out of the NDA first.

The Sena, which is the second-largest party in the 288-member House with 56 MLAs after the BJP (105), has time till 7.30 pm on Monday to stake claim to form government.