Maharashtra live updates: NCP to stake claim to form govt; Congress decision in focus

Maharashtra government formation live updates: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari has invited Sharad Pawar’s NCP to stake claim today before 8:30 PM after Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena failed. Aaditya Thackeray said the Sena had received “in-principle” approval from NCP and the Congress, but it failed to produce letters of support. Congress and NCP will hold further discussions today over government formation. Meanwhile, BJP state chief said the party will be on a wait-and-watch mode.

9:25 AM: Congress MLAs sent back to Jaipur

After the indecisive meeting of Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi with party leaders, including those from Maharashtra, on supporting the Shiv Sena in forming the state government, the party's MLAs were sent back to Jaipur as Congress state in-charge Mallikarjun Kharge said that "there will be a meeting tomorrow".

9:15 AM: WATCH: A highlight of what happened yesterday in Maharashtra

;

8:43 AM: Two Congress leaders will meet Sharad Pawar today

The Congress on Monday decided that it will send two leaders to Mumbai to talk to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. Former Maharashtra Congress President Manikrao Thakre said: "It has been decided that two leaders will be sent for discussions with Pawar saheb... state (Congress) leaders will also be there. The next step will be taken after the discussion."

8:35 AM: Political map of India

8:21 AM: Difficult to get support by given time for NCP: report

Senior NCP leaders believe it would be difficult for the party to convince the Congress leadership to support the Shiv Sena within the deadline of 8:30 PM given by the governor, reported The Indian Express, citing sources. Sonia Gandhi was indecisive till Monday evening over extending Congress’ support to ideological rival Sena.

* NCP national spokesperson Nawab Malik said, "Our delegation has been invited by the Governor and the indication is that a letter of invitation will be given to us. Tomorrow we shall discuss with the Congress on the ways and means to form the next government.”

"The Governor requires letters with signatures, names, constituency names and the number of all the supporting legislators which was difficult to organise at such a short notice. The Sena sought additional time, but the Governor expressed his inability to grant the extension," Malik said.

* Earlier, senior NCP leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar informed the media that he was called by the Governor at 8.30 p.m. and he was proceeding to the Raj Bhavan for a meeting along with half-a-dozen other leaders, but claimed that he had no knowledge as to why he was called.

Also read: What the Maharashtra riddle means for the state, national politics and stakeholders

* The Congress on Monday did not commit support to a government headed by Uddhav Thackeray's party in Maharashtra as some senior leaders expressed opposition to such a move, reported IANS. Three senior leaders -- A.K. Antony, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal - particularly were opposed to extension of support to a Shiv Sena government as they feared backlash for the Congress in other states, sources told IANS. Even Maharashtra leader Manik Rao Thackeray had reservations as he said that "there is an issue of ideological differences with Shiv Sena".

Highlights: Shiv Sena gets 'in-principle' backing from NCP,Congress but fails to get letters of support