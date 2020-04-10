  • SENSEX
Coronavirus lockdown: Maharashtra IPS officer sent on leave for allowing Wadhawans' travel permission

Updated : April 10, 2020 10:42 AM IST

The permission — in the form of a 'To Whomsoever It May Concern' letter — was issued by Amitabh Gupta on his personal letterhead on April 8 (Wednesday), permitting the Wadhawans and others to cross from Khandala in Pune to Mahabaleshwar in Satara.
The Wadhawans have been linked as accused in the Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank and Yes Bank scams through their entity, HDIL.
