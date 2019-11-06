#YesBank#TelecomWar
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Politics
Politics

Maharashtra impasse: NCP's Sharad Pawar urges BJP-Shiv Sena to form govt, says will work as responsible opposition

Updated : November 06, 2019 02:38 PM IST

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Shiv Sena are locked in a bitter tussle over sharing of the chief minister's post and ministerial portfolios in new government in the state.
The BJP on Tuesday made it clear that the post of Chief Minister is 'non-negotiable' but doors were open for all other negotiations.
Since the past four days, the NCP-Congress' only precondition for extending support to the Sena is that the latter must walk out of the NDA.
Maharashtra impasse: NCP's Sharad Pawar urges BJP-Shiv Sena to form govt, says will work as responsible opposition
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Lupin posts consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in September quarter, misses estimates

Lupin posts consolidated net loss of Rs 127.1 crore in September quarter, misses estimates

Jharkhand polls 2019: Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase on November 30

Jharkhand polls 2019: Election Commission issues notification for 1st phase on November 30

Trump administration denied massive number of H1B visas for Indian IT companies

Trump administration denied massive number of H1B visas for Indian IT companies

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV