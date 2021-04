Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh submitted his resignation to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday, announced NCP leader Nawab Malik.

"Anil Deshmukh has met the Chief Minister to tender his resignation. The CM is yet to accept his resignation," said Malik.

In his resignation letter to Maharashtra CM, Anil Deshmukh said he doesn't find it morally correct to continue as the Home Minister after the Bombay High Court's order.

The move comes hours after Bombay High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct a preliminary inquiry within 15 days into corruption allegations levelled by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh against Deshmukh.

Nawab Malik added that Anil Deshmukh decided to step down after a meeting with Sharad Pawar soon after the HC order.