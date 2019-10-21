Maharashtra, Haryana assembly elections 2019: Exit polls suggest BJP is set to sweep both states

Polling in the states of Maharashtra and Haryana ended at 6:00 pm on Monday. Exit polls, which were released half an hour later, as per Election Commission guidelines, suggest that NDA is set to comfortably hold onto both the states.

MAHARASHTRA: Total 288 seats

The CNN News18 IPSOS survey shows that the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance is set to return with 243 seats. Further, BJP is likely to win 141 seats, just 4 short of the halfway majority mark of 144. The poll suggests that the Congress-NCP combine is expected to bag just 41 seats.

When it comes to vote share, BJP+ is expected to get a whopping 52 percent of the votes in the state while Congress+ is most likely going to manage only 30 percent.

The India Today - My Axis poll has given BJP+ 181 seats while Congress+ has managed to garner 81 seats.

The Times Now poll has given BJP+ 230 seats while Congress+ has got 48 seats.

The ABP - C Voter poll is giving BJP+ 204 seats while Congress+ is expected to get 69 seats.

The Jan Ki Baat poll is predicting that BJP+ will get 223 seats while Congress+ will get 54 seats.

HARYANA: Total 90 seats

The CNN News18 IPSOS survey shows that BJP is set to win 75 seats, while Congress might be reduced to just 10. The JJP is likely to win 2 seats, while INLD is likely to draw a blank. BJP's NDA partner SAD is expected to win 1 seat.

The Times Now

has given BJP 71 seats while Congress might have to contend with 11 seats.

The Jan Ki Baat poll is predicting that BJP will get between 52-63 seats while Congress will get 15-19 seats.

The ABP-C Voter poll suggests that BJP will get 72 seats and the Congress will struggle to touch the double-figure mark.

The NewsX poll is predicting that BJP will get 77 seats while Congress will get 11 seats.