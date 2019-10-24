Politics

Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results: Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fray

Updated : October 24, 2019 08:18 AM IST

Voting for the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana took place on Monday with several heavyweights of Indian politics in fray.

Ajit Pawar, Pankaja Munde, Amit Deshmukh, and Prithviraj Chavan are some of the other bigwigs in fray in Maharashtra.