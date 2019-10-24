Politics
Maharashtra, Haryana Assembly election results: Fadnavis, Prithviraj Chavan, Bhupinder Singh Hooda in fray
Updated : October 24, 2019 08:18 AM IST
Voting for the 2019 Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Haryana took place on Monday with several heavyweights of Indian politics in fray.
Ajit Pawar, Pankaja Munde, Amit Deshmukh, and Prithviraj Chavan are some of the other bigwigs in fray in Maharashtra.
Haryana elections will decide the fate of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who is contesting from Karnal constituency.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more