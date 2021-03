Maharashtra government on Tuesday constituted a high-level committee to probe allegations levelled against state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The one-member panel, to be headed by judge Kailash Uttamchand Chandiwal (retd), is given the time of six months to submit its report to the state government, an official order said.

On March 20, Singh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray created a flutter in Maharashtra's political circles by claiming that Deshmukh wanted police officers to collect Rs 100 crore monthly from bars and hotels.

Deshmukh had then trashed the allegations against him.

Under fire over handling of the bomb scare outside industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai, the state government on March 17 transferred Singh from the post of city police commissioner to the low-key home guard department.

Earlier, Param Bir Singh approached first the Supreme court and then Bombay High Court seeking a probe into alleged corrupt malpractices by Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.

He also filed a petition before the Supreme Court about his transfer to Home Guard Department by the Maharashtra government.