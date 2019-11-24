#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Maharashtra govt 'illegitimate', floor test needed, says Congress

Updated : November 24, 2019 06:10 PM IST

Upping its ante on the "illegitimate" BJP-led Maharashtra government, the Congress on Sunday sought for immediate resignation of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Terming Fadnavis's government an "illegitimate government", former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan said that the Congress demands that the state government should tender its resignation without any delay and arrange a floor test on Monday.
The Supreme Court, however, did not grant any interim relief to the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress combine to direct the Fadnavis government to undertake floor test within 24 hours and rather said that this issue would be dealt with only after perusing the two letters on Monday.
