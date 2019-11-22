#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya meet Pawar in Mumbai

Updated : November 22, 2019 08:50 AM IST

Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are likely to make a formal announcement on Friday to join hands to take a shot at power in Maharashtra.
The Thackerays called on Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, after he arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi in the evening.
The discussions will now move to Mumbai where the Congress and the NCP will hold deliberations with their other pre-poll allies — Peasants Workers Party, Samajwadi Party, Swabhimani Paksh and CPI (M).
