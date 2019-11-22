Politics

Maharashtra govt formation: Uddhav Thackeray, his son Aaditya meet Pawar in Mumbai

Updated : November 22, 2019 08:50 AM IST

Shiv Sena, NCP and the Congress are likely to make a formal announcement on Friday to join hands to take a shot at power in Maharashtra.

The Thackerays called on Pawar, a Rajya Sabha MP, after he arrived in Mumbai from New Delhi in the evening.