Maharashtra govt formation: Sonia Gandhi meets senior leaders; to meet NCP tomorrow

Updated : November 19, 2019 04:37 PM IST

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi held a meeting with senior party leaders A.K. Antony, Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge and K.C. Venugopal on Tuesday.
Earlier, a meeting with the Congress scheduled on Tuesday to further discuss the possibility of government formation in Maharashtra was called off.
The Congress will hold talks with Nationalist Congress Party in New Delhi to finalise the draft common minimum programme (CMP) which will be vetted by the leadership.
